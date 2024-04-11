Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $68,000 in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,691,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,558,000 after acquiring an additional 339,806 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,556,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,145,000 after acquiring an additional 34,726 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,507,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,684,000 after acquiring an additional 47,691 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,041,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,049,000 after buying an additional 82,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $342,413,000. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total transaction of $8,488,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,654,658.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other L3Harris Technologies news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 3,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total transaction of $715,848.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,761,366.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total transaction of $8,488,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,654,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,362 shares of company stock worth $10,261,360. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Stock Report on L3Harris Technologies
L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of LHX stock opened at $205.49 on Thursday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.25 and a 52-week high of $218.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.60.
L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.27 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.05%.
L3Harris Technologies Company Profile
L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.
