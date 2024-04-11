Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $97,000 in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.7% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 176,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,846,000 after acquiring an additional 7,991 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at about $2,072,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 40.5% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,739,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,295 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 88.5% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 452,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,109,000 after acquiring an additional 212,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Store Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 12.0% in the third quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 6,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of PFE stock opened at $26.31 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.00. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.61 and a 1-year high of $41.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $148.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.07, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Argus lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.88.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PFE

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.