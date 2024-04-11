Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $73,000 Investment in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 72 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the third quarter worth $36,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth $35,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at $41,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TDG opened at $1,219.91 on Thursday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $733.65 and a 12-month high of $1,246.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,180.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,029.29. The company has a market capitalization of $67.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.78, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.42.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by $0.75. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jorge Valladares sold 578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,180.00, for a total transaction of $682,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,980,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 9,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,165.00, for a total transaction of $10,928,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,103,420. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jorge Valladares sold 578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,180.00, for a total value of $682,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,980,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,617 shares of company stock worth $60,654,941 in the last three months. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on TDG. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,180.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,050.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $875.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,158.00 to $1,267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,137.73.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

