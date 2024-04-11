Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,674 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth $32,000. Motco boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 136.3% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BSX has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 16th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Boston Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.14.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 11,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $699,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,408,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 11,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $699,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,408,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total value of $467,092.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,779,820.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,639 shares of company stock worth $4,118,129. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $68.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.16. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $48.35 and a twelve month high of $69.20.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.