Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 31,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 181,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,730,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total value of $1,633,607.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fastenal news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total transaction of $1,633,607.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 19,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total transaction of $1,364,255.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,682 shares of company stock worth $7,375,853. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on FAST. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.20.

Fastenal Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $74.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.69. The company has a market cap of $42.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.00, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.05. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $50.30 and a 12-month high of $79.04.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.23%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Stories

