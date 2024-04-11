U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 235,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,395 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $10,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Square LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 13,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 7,407 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 82,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Flagstone Financial Management grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Flagstone Financial Management now owns 21,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 150,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,514,000 after buying an additional 8,787 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $487,993.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,313,616.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $895,005.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,837,573.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $487,993.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,313,616.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,265 shares of company stock worth $2,535,903. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE USB traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.34. 979,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,612,910. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.26 and a 200 day moving average of $39.44. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $45.85. The company has a market cap of $64.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.05.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 59.76%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.