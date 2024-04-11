Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Earns Buy Rating from Moffett Nathanson

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Moffett Nathanson in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $92.00 price target on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Moffett Nathanson’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.15% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Bank of America upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Nomura lowered shares of Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.21.

Uber Technologies stock traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $75.94. 6,355,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,709,656. The firm has a market cap of $158.06 billion, a PE ratio of 88.30, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.27. Uber Technologies has a 12 month low of $29.22 and a 12 month high of $82.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.06%. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,380.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,380.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2,545.5% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 582 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 319.4% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

