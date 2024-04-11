Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Short Interest Down 75.7% in March

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 75.7% from the March 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Ubisoft Entertainment alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Ubisoft Entertainment

Ubisoft Entertainment Stock Performance

About Ubisoft Entertainment

UBSFY opened at $4.42 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.12. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 52-week low of $3.98 and a 52-week high of $6.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.51.

(Get Free Report)

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ubisoft Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubisoft Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.