UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Shares Down 0.6% on Insider Selling

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $21.44 and last traded at $21.52. 1,595,657 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 9,147,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.65.

Specifically, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $866,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 660,762 shares in the company, valued at $14,312,104.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 72,000 shares of company stock worth $1,591,360 in the last quarter. Insiders own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PATH. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on UiPath from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of UiPath from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of UiPath from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of UiPath from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of UiPath from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UiPath currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.41.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.39 and its 200-day moving average is $21.33. The company has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.82 and a beta of 0.96.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $405.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.32 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a negative return on equity of 3.29%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UiPath Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in UiPath by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 14,324 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of UiPath by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188,950 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $4,497,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in UiPath by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 12,691 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of UiPath by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 12,691 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of UiPath by 40.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

