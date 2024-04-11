Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Short Interest Up 126.0% in March

Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,600 shares, an increase of 126.0% from the March 15th total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 468,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Umicore Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of Umicore stock opened at $5.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.92. Umicore has a one year low of $5.11 and a one year high of $8.46.

Get Umicore alerts:

About Umicore

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Umicore SA operates as a materials technology and recycling company worldwide. It operates through Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, and Recycling segments. The Catalysis segment produces automotive catalysts for gasoline, and diesel light and heavy-duty diesel applications; stationary catalysis for industrial emissions control; and precious metals-based compounds and catalysts for use in the pharmaceutical and fine chemicals industries, as well as fuel cell applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Umicore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umicore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.