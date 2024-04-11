Unigold (CVE:UGD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.08

Unigold Inc. (CVE:UGD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 60000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.28.

Unigold Inc, a junior natural resource company, focuses on exploring and developing gold projects in Canada and the Dominican Republic. The company also explores for copper, silver, and zinc deposits. It holds an 100% interest in the Neita property covering an area of 21,031 hectares in the Dominican Republic; and the Candelones Oxide project situated in the Dominican Republic.

