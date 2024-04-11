Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, an increase of 148.5% from the March 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Union Bankshares in a report on Friday, April 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Union Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of UNB opened at $27.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.94 million, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.86. Union Bankshares has a one year low of $20.07 and a one year high of $32.00.

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. Union Bankshares had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 19.09%.

Union Bankshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, January 27th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.60%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Union Bankshares

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 617.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 244.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Union Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $183,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 8.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Union Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.84% of the company’s stock.

Union Bankshares Company Profile

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking products and services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

