Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stock Position Increased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 331.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,143,298 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 878,490 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $280,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 87,905 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $21,596,000 after buying an additional 28,052 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 18,512 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,547,000 after buying an additional 6,031 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $606,000. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 184,700 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $45,366,000 after buying an additional 19,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:UNP traded down $0.90 on Thursday, hitting $235.95. 210,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,296,472. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $247.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.56. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $190.37 and a 52 week high of $258.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 26.45%. Union Pacific’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on UNP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.78.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

