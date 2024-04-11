United States Natural Gas Fund (NYSEARCA:UNG) Trading Down 3.1%

United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Get Free Report) dropped 3.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.16 and last traded at $15.18. Approximately 1,062,847 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 7,543,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.67.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.97 and its 200-day moving average is $21.42.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 5.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in United States Natural Gas Fund by 5.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC increased its position in United States Natural Gas Fund by 96.0% in the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in United States Natural Gas Fund by 19.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vawter Financial Ltd. increased its position in United States Natural Gas Fund by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 12,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter.

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

