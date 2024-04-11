UNIUM Trading Up 44.4% Over Last Week (UNM)

UNIUM (UNM) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 11th. Over the last seven days, UNIUM has traded up 44.4% against the U.S. dollar. One UNIUM token can currently be bought for about $10.90 or 0.00015623 BTC on major exchanges. UNIUM has a market cap of $24.41 million and $32.70 worth of UNIUM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get UNIUM alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About UNIUM

UNIUM was first traded on October 23rd, 2021. UNIUM’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,240,000 tokens. The Reddit community for UNIUM is https://reddit.com/r/unium_nft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for UNIUM is medium.com/@unium.nft. UNIUM’s official Twitter account is @unium_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. UNIUM’s official website is klaytn.unium.finance.

UNIUM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIUM (UNM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNIUM has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of UNIUM is 10.32911054 USD and is up 14.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $445.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klaytn.unium.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNIUM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNIUM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UNIUM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UNIUM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNIUM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.