Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UNVGY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UNVGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 73.5% from the March 15th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Universal Music Group Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of UNVGY opened at 14.72 on Thursday. Universal Music Group has a one year low of 9.64 and a one year high of 15.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of 14.71 and a 200 day moving average of 13.93.
About Universal Music Group
