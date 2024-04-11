Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) PT Raised to $66.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $66.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.49% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on UNM. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Unum Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on UNM

Unum Group Price Performance

Shares of Unum Group stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,426,357. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Unum Group has a one year low of $39.40 and a one year high of $54.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.87.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.07). Unum Group had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Unum Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Unum Group news, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Andrew Zabel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $510,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 122,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,241,880.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,018,100. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 61,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Unum Group by 33.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Unum Group during the first quarter valued at $348,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Unum Group by 61.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 76,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 29,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Unum Group during the first quarter valued at $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

About Unum Group

(Get Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.