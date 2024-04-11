V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Sold by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp cut its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,318 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in V.F. were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in V.F. by 6.0% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its position in V.F. by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,513 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Capital Group International Inc. CA raised its position in V.F. by 0.7% in the first quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 57,335 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in V.F. by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in V.F. by 43.0% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. 86.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V.F. Trading Down 3.2 %

NYSE:VFC opened at $13.50 on Thursday. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $12.85 and a 1 year high of $23.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.52.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 7.07% and a positive return on equity of 19.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently -18.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VFC. UBS Group cut their target price on V.F. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Wedbush cut their target price on V.F. from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on V.F. from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 11,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.55 per share, with a total value of $198,332.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,301 shares in the company, valued at $461,582.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other V.F. news, insider Bracken Darrell bought 65,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,236.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 144,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,041.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 11,301 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.55 per share, with a total value of $198,332.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,301 shares in the company, valued at $461,582.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

