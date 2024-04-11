Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Down 6.6%

Shares of Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) traded down 6.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.04 and last traded at $8.04. 2,765 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 9,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VALN shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Valneva in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Valneva from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

Get Valneva alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on VALN

Valneva Stock Up 5.2 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valneva

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $587.81 million, a PE ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VALN. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Valneva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Valneva by 85.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,664 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Valneva in the first quarter worth $858,000. Institutional investors own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

About Valneva

(Get Free Report)

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; IXCHIQ, a single-dose, live-attenuated vaccine for the prevention of disease caused by chikungunya virus; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valneva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valneva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.