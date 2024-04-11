VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG) Shares Sold by Money Design Co. Ltd.

Money Design Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,029 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned approximately 2.72% of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF worth $4,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SMOG. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 139.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 825.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period.

VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $95.20. 818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,016. VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.07 and a fifty-two week high of $129.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.18. The company has a market cap of $155.18 million, a PE ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.26.

The VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF (SMOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Low Carbon Energy index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies that focuses specifically on renewable energy SMOG was launched on May 3, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

