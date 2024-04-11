Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by HBC Financial Services PLLC

HBC Financial Services PLLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 1.2% of HBC Financial Services PLLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. HBC Financial Services PLLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 546,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,105,000 after buying an additional 43,061 shares during the period. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $458,000. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 12,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $176.91. The company had a trading volume of 432,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,411. The stock has a market cap of $75.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $149.67 and a 1 year high of $183.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $178.35 and a 200 day moving average of $168.55.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

