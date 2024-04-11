Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Sold by Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC

Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF makes up about 0.8% of Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 7,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 13,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

VSS stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $115.88. The company had a trading volume of 62,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,712. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $99.03 and a one year high of $118.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.63.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

