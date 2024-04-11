Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Position Cut by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $11,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $341.33. 75,995 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 995,932. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $242.98 and a fifty-two week high of $348.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $338.73 and its 200-day moving average is $310.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

