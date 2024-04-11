Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Bought by Janiczek Wealth Management LLC

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 110,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,077,000 after buying an additional 42,393 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Aspiriant LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 10,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Leeward Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 40,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,920,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,108,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $235.88. 152,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,654. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.13. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $184.13 and a 52-week high of $241.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.