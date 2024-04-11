Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 980,711 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the previous session’s volume of 1,245,474 shares.The stock last traded at $43.49 and had previously closed at $41.62.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Vera Therapeutics from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Raymond James upgraded Vera Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.29.

Vera Therapeutics Trading Up 2.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a current ratio of 7.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -18.17 and a beta of 1.05.

In other news, Director Maha Katabi acquired 161,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,990.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,628,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,481,826. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Sean Grant sold 99,828 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $3,954,187.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,627,608.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Maha Katabi acquired 161,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,990.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,628,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,481,826. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 520,837 shares of company stock worth $21,304,785 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VERA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 810.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,303 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 163.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

