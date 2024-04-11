Verge Price Down 6.3% Over Last Week (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 11th. In the last seven days, Verge has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Verge coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Verge has a market cap of $146.73 million and approximately $26.07 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $70,920.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $613.08 or 0.00864452 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.87 or 0.00136587 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00008330 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.09 or 0.00048074 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.88 or 0.00188769 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.04 or 0.00043762 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $92.56 or 0.00130516 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

