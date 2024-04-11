Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Position Raised by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 127.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,909 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 115.2% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 9,061.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 26,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,390,000 after acquiring an additional 26,460 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $8,365,000. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $225.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $32.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.66, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.78. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $187.86 and a one year high of $251.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $238.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $677.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.56 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 305.15%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 21st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, CAO David J. Grover sold 6,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.06, for a total value of $1,510,461.86. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,348.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Verisk Analytics news, CAO David J. Grover sold 6,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.06, for a total value of $1,510,461.86. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,348.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.64, for a total transaction of $355,109.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,513,370.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,278 shares of company stock valued at $2,662,515 in the last 90 days. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VRSK shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Bank of America lowered Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.00.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

