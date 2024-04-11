Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Position Cut by G&S Capital LLC

G&S Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 697 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 130,895 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,260,000 after buying an additional 58,974 shares in the last quarter. Cedrus LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $322,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,064.7% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 198 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 145.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 4,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total value of $1,804,930.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,819,732.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total value of $577,409.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,066,242.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 4,295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total value of $1,804,930.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,819,732.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,381 shares of company stock worth $5,203,249 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

VRTX traded up $2.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $400.01. The stock had a trading volume of 403,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,421. The firm has a market cap of $103.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $316.43 and a 12 month high of $448.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $417.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $395.16.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 36.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.33 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 14.95 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VRTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $456.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Maxim Group cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $397.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $420.71.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Further Reading

