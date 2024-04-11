Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Rating Increased to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $438.00 target price on the pharmaceutical company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.17% from the stock’s current price.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $397.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $515.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $420.71.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.7 %

VRTX stock opened at $397.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $102.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $316.43 and a 12 month high of $448.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $417.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $395.16.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 36.68% and a return on equity of 21.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 4,295 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total transaction of $1,804,930.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,819,732.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 4,295 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total transaction of $1,804,930.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,819,732.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,222 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total transaction of $1,354,013.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,364 shares in the company, valued at $31,250,727.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,381 shares of company stock valued at $5,203,249. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,282,180 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,066,396,000 after buying an additional 298,824 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,805,770 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,872,586,000 after buying an additional 3,824,103 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,409,257 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,700,938,000 after buying an additional 26,538 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,944,913 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,605,146,000 after buying an additional 147,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,567,664 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,451,647,000 after buying an additional 195,080 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

