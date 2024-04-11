Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Via Renewables Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VIA opened at $10.89 on Tuesday. Via Renewables has a 12-month low of $5.22 and a 12-month high of $18.48. The stock has a market cap of $78.73 million, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.82 and a 200-day moving average of $9.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Via Renewables had a return on equity of 48.61% and a net margin of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $101.70 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Via Renewables

Via Renewables Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Via Renewables by 52.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 832,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,863,000 after buying an additional 285,232 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Via Renewables in the third quarter valued at approximately $851,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Via Renewables by 135.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 108,960 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Via Renewables by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 181,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 87,830 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Via Renewables by 257.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 91,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 66,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.

