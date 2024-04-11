Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Via Renewables Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:VIA opened at $10.89 on Tuesday. Via Renewables has a 12-month low of $5.22 and a 12-month high of $18.48. The stock has a market cap of $78.73 million, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.82 and a 200-day moving average of $9.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.
Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Via Renewables had a return on equity of 48.61% and a net margin of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $101.70 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Via Renewables
Via Renewables Company Profile
Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.
