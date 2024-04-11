Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) Receives $36.60 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.60.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VRDN shares. Wedbush upped their price target on Viridian Therapeutics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Viridian Therapeutics from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

Get Viridian Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on VRDN

Viridian Therapeutics Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock opened at $16.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 18.26, a current ratio of 18.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.52. Viridian Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.93 and a 12-month high of $30.30.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.15 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 121.80% and a negative net margin of 75,711.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.13) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Viridian Therapeutics will post -4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Viridian Therapeutics

In related news, Director Fairmount Funds Management Llc bought 476,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,839,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,639,034. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viridian Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 48.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 1,874.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $94,000.

About Viridian Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Viridian Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viridian Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.