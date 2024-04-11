Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund to Issue Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:AIO)

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 10th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th.

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.5% annually over the last three years.

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

AIO opened at $19.71 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.90. Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $15.09 and a 1 year high of $20.25.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund

About Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 121.8% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 26,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 14,770 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000.

The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.

