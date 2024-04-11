Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Declares $0.03 Dividend

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 10th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 12.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th.
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.8% per year over the last three years.
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II stock opened at $2.87 on Thursday. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $3.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.83.
About Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.
