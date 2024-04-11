Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Declares $0.03 Dividend

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 10th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 12.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.8% per year over the last three years.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II stock opened at $2.87 on Thursday. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $3.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 6.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,876,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,258,000 after acquiring an additional 628,053 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,764,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 755,758 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 92,149 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 2.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 550,998 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 13,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC increased its holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 2,606.8% in the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 442,237 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 425,899 shares during the last quarter.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

