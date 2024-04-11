Vivid Wealth Management LLC Makes New $20.73 Million Investment in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Vivid Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 43,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,734,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 14.1% of Vivid Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stone Point Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 5,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $776,000. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $372,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 237.9% during the 4th quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 6,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after buying an additional 4,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Williams & Novak LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,000.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $516.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $512.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $475.19. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $405.54 and a 1 year high of $527.16.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

