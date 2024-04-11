Vulcan Forged PYR 24 Hour Volume Reaches $7.39 Million (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be purchased for approximately $6.37 or 0.00009035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $179.12 million and $7.39 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (CRYPTO:PYR) is a token. It was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

