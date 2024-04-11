Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Shares Gap Down to $92.64

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $92.64, but opened at $90.61. Walker & Dunlop shares last traded at $89.01, with a volume of 61,389 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WD. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $130.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walker & Dunlop currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Walker & Dunlop Stock Down 2.7 %

The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.72 and its 200 day moving average is $89.30.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.38. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $274.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Walker & Dunlop’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walker & Dunlop Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is currently 81.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walker & Dunlop

In related news, CFO Gregory Florkowski sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.45, for a total value of $385,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,978.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Gregory Florkowski sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.45, for a total value of $385,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,978.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard W. Smith III sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total transaction of $1,876,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 191,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,965,365.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,074 shares of company stock valued at $4,328,255. 5.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walker & Dunlop

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,066,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,710,000 after purchasing an additional 115,934 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Walker & Dunlop by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,761,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,845,000 after acquiring an additional 85,505 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Walker & Dunlop by 3.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,305,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,236,000 after acquiring an additional 37,921 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Walker & Dunlop by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,293,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,542,000 after acquiring an additional 39,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Walker & Dunlop by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 954,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,933,000 after acquiring an additional 206,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. It operates through three segments: Capital Markets, Servicing & Asset Management, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

