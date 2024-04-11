WAM Global Limited (WGB) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 15th

WAM Global Limited (ASX:WGB – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Sunday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. This is a positive change from WAM Global’s previous interim dividend of $0.06.
In other WAM Global news, insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 17,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.24 ($1.48) per share, for a total transaction of A$39,025.28 ($25,844.56). Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.
