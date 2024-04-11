WAM Research Limited (ASX:WAX) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.05

WAM Research Limited (ASX:WAX – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th.

WAM Research Price Performance

WAM Research Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WAM Research Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by MAM Pty Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Australia. It makes its investments in companies primarily engaged in the industrial sector. The fund invests in value and growth stocks of small to medium-cap companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WAM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WAM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.