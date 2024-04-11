Waypoint REIT (ASX:WPR) Insider Sells A$73,765.44 in Stock

Waypoint REIT (ASX:WPR – Get Free Report) insider Hadyn Stephens sold 29,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of A$2.52 ($1.67), for a total value of A$73,765.44 ($48,851.28).

Hadyn Stephens also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 15th, Hadyn Stephens acquired 129,582 shares of Waypoint REIT stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.45 ($1.62) per share, with a total value of A$317,475.90 ($210,248.94).

On Monday, March 11th, Hadyn Stephens bought 50,763 shares of Waypoint REIT stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.43 ($1.61) per share, for a total transaction of A$123,354.09 ($81,691.45).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.79, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 2.63.

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a $0.041 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 26th. Waypoint REIT’s payout ratio is -228.57%.

Waypoint REIT is Australia's largest listed REIT owning solely service station and convenience retail properties with a high-quality portfolio of properties across all Australian States and mainland Territories. Waypoint REIT's objective is to maximise the long-term income and capital returns from its ownership of the portfolio for the benefit of all security holders.

