Waypoint REIT (ASX:WPR) Insider Sells A$73,765.44 in Stock

Waypoint REIT (ASX:WPR – Get Free Report) insider Hadyn Stephens sold 29,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of A$2.52 ($1.67), for a total value of A$73,765.44 ($48,851.28).
Hadyn Stephens also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 15th, Hadyn Stephens acquired 129,582 shares of Waypoint REIT stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.45 ($1.62) per share, with a total value of A$317,475.90 ($210,248.94).
- On Monday, March 11th, Hadyn Stephens bought 50,763 shares of Waypoint REIT stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.43 ($1.61) per share, for a total transaction of A$123,354.09 ($81,691.45).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.79, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 2.63.
Waypoint REIT is Australia's largest listed REIT owning solely service station and convenience retail properties with a high-quality portfolio of properties across all Australian States and mainland Territories. Waypoint REIT's objective is to maximise the long-term income and capital returns from its ownership of the portfolio for the benefit of all security holders.
