WazirX One Day Trading Volume Reaches $3.16 Million (WRX)

WazirX (WRX) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. WazirX has a total market capitalization of $112.84 million and approximately $3.16 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WazirX coin can currently be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000419 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WazirX has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar.

WazirX

WazirX Profile

WazirX’s launch date was January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 962,646,669 coins and its circulating supply is 381,856,872 coins. The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here. WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com.

Buying and Selling WazirX

According to CryptoCompare, “WazirX (WRX) is an ERC-20 token native to the WazirX ecosystem, a prominent cryptocurrency exchange in India. Founded by Nischal Shetty, Sameer Mhatre, and Siddharth Menon, it offers a platform for buying, selling, trading, and investing in various cryptocurrencies. WRX serves multiple purposes: it offers fee discounts on the platform, can be staked for rewards, is integrated into new product launches, and is periodically “burned” to affect its scarcity and value.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WazirX using one of the exchanges listed above.

