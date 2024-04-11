WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz (ETR:WCMK) Shares Down 2.1%

WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG (ETR:WCMK – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €1.88 ($2.04) and last traded at €1.89 ($2.05). Approximately 296 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 21,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at €1.93 ($2.10).

WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of €1.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of €1.93. The company has a current ratio of 12.49, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.50 and a beta of 1.00.

WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz Company Profile

WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG is a real estate investment firm. It previously operated as an international industrial company. WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG was founded in 1766 and is based in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.

