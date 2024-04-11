WealthNavi Inc. Buys 836,192 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

WealthNavi Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,726,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 836,192 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 9.4% of WealthNavi Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. WealthNavi Inc. owned 0.88% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $646,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. now owns 52,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dentgroup LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 33,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.23. The company had a trading volume of 3,379,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,230,843. The company has a market capitalization of $75.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.40 and its 200-day moving average is $40.33. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $43.10.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

