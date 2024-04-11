WealthNavi Inc. Sells 72,187 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

WealthNavi Inc. cut its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,382,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 72,187 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 3.8% of WealthNavi Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. WealthNavi Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $264,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 8,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the first quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 9.5% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $216.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,424,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,272,000. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $197.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.69. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $168.30 and a 12-month high of $218.86.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

