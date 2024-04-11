Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on NYSE:SOLV (NYSE:SOLV)

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of NYSE:SOLV (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Edward Jones began coverage on NYSE:SOLV in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a hold rating for the company.

NYSE:SOLV Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of SOLV opened at $63.87 on Monday. NYSE:SOLV has a 12 month low of $62.33 and a 12 month high of $96.05.

