Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on NYSE:SOLV (NYSE:SOLV)

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of NYSE:SOLV (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, Edward Jones began coverage on NYSE:SOLV in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a hold rating for the company.
NYSE:SOLV Stock Down 2.5 %
