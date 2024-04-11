Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target to $95.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $77.78.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $74.34 on Monday. Uber Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $29.22 and a fifty-two week high of $82.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.19. The company has a market capitalization of $154.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Uber Technologies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,629,367 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $10,320,940,000 after buying an additional 43,275,830 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $580,568,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 167.5% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,193,422,000 after buying an additional 19,260,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 147.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,429,473 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,627,264,000 after buying an additional 15,766,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,108.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,683,867 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $721,301,000 after buying an additional 14,386,205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

