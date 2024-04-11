Wells Fargo & Company Trims Humana (NYSE:HUM) Target Price to $350.00

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $413.00 to $350.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HUM. Truist Financial restated a hold rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Humana from $450.00 to $385.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating and set a $342.00 price objective (down previously from $470.00) on shares of Humana in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Humana from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Humana from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $465.42.

Humana Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $319.17 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $349.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $431.90. Humana has a twelve month low of $299.23 and a twelve month high of $541.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.45.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.87). Humana had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $26.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Humana will post 16.02 EPS for the current year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

Insider Activity at Humana

In other news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita bought 545 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $367.09 per share, for a total transaction of $200,064.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,358.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Humana

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HUM. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 60 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Humana in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

