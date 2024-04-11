Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $162.64

Shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $162.64 and last traded at $162.33, with a volume of 393522 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $158.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WLK shares. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Westlake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Westlake from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Westlake from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Westlake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Westlake from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.79.

Westlake Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.59, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.00.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.09). Westlake had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Westlake Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Westlake Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Westlake’s payout ratio is presently 54.05%.

Insider Transactions at Westlake

In other news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 3,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $560,371.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,144 shares in the company, valued at $3,055,308. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 4,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.02, for a total value of $677,460.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,389,052.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 3,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $560,371.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,055,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,658 shares of company stock worth $1,923,225. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Westlake

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Westlake by 66.8% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 119,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,883,000 after acquiring an additional 47,799 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Westlake by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake during the third quarter valued at about $790,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Westlake by 2.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,630,975 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $577,344,000 after buying an additional 96,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Westlake by 18.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,573 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,684,000 after buying an additional 5,899 shares during the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westlake Company Profile

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

