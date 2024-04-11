Wolfe Research Reaffirms Underperform Rating for Eaton (NYSE:ETN)

Wolfe Research restated their underperform rating on shares of Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $312.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ETN. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Eaton from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $286.00 to $371.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $262.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $288.94.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $314.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.59 billion, a PE ratio of 39.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Eaton has a twelve month low of $156.80 and a twelve month high of $331.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $294.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.99.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. Eaton had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Eaton will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 46.88%.

In other Eaton news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total value of $5,395,107.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,116,427.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Eaton news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total value of $5,395,107.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,116,427.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total transaction of $1,213,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 630 shares in the company, valued at $171,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,969 shares of company stock worth $10,904,774 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ETN. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Eaton by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 101,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,390,000 after purchasing an additional 43,381 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Eaton by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Eaton by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,188,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

