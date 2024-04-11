Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Workday from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Workday from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Workday from $326.00 to $316.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workday currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $293.61.

Workday Stock Down 1.6 %

WDAY stock opened at $266.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $70.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $283.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.71. Workday has a fifty-two week low of $174.25 and a fifty-two week high of $311.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. Workday had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Workday will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 62,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.45, for a total transaction of $17,655,639.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,988,505.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 8,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.21, for a total value of $2,265,569.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,797,342.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 62,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.45, for a total value of $17,655,639.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,988,505.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 442,422 shares of company stock worth $120,553,369. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Workday

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Workday by 215.4% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Workday in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Workday during the second quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Stories

