XP Power (LON:XPP) Given “Buy” Rating at Numis Securities

XP Power (LON:XPP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Numis Securities in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,380 ($17.47) target price on the stock. Numis Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 25.91% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($17.72) price objective on shares of XP Power in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded XP Power to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,640 ($20.76) price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

Shares of XP Power stock opened at GBX 1,096 ($13.87) on Thursday. XP Power has a 52-week low of GBX 682.41 ($8.64) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,489.20 ($31.50). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,156.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,249.65. The stock has a market capitalization of £259.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2,426.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.42, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.92.

In other news, insider Gavin Griggs sold 1,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,032 ($13.06), for a total transaction of £11,083.68 ($14,028.20). Company insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs, manufactures, and sells power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, high voltage DC-DC converters, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power supplies.

